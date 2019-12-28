31 minutes ago

The mother of African-American singer Beyonce, Ms. Tina Knowles was spotted joining in celebrations to mark the Year of Return when she arrived with her family at the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra yesterday, December 27.

Fans on social media have since been left with speculations as its been rumored that her daughter, ‘Beyonce is currently in Ghana and is expected to perform at an event in Ghana’.

Also arriving with his family at the airport was African-American Actor, Boris Kodjoe. The actor was with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker and other family members and persons from the diaspora.

Government to leverage on Year of Return initiative

President Akufo-Addo earlier yesterday, December 27 announced plans of his government’s intention to leverage on the many visitors in the country as part of the Year of Return Initiative.

According to him, the country has since seen over 200,000 visitors during the festive period and this proves that Ghana is a safe destination to travel for business or pleasure.

Speaking at a forum in Accra yesterday under the theme; ‘Beyond the Return’, Nana Akufo-Addo says government will foster the needed efforts and partnerships to get these visitors to invest in the country.

“We can derive maximum dividends from our relationship with the diaspora and mutually beneficial cooperation and as partners to share growth and development. History tells us of the positive impact of the diasporan communities on the growth and development of countries through increased trade activities, investments and the transfer of skills.”

The “Year of Return” is a year-long event of the return of the descendants of the first enslaved Africans from James Town in Accra to James town in Virginia in the United States of America (USA).

Watch a video of the two on arrival below;

Run into Tina Knowles at the airport #TheYearofReturn 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/LZ460zHnif

— Claudette (@Rihsbest) December 27, 2019

Ghanaweb