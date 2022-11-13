45 minutes ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Brazil paid Ghana $90,000 when they played the Black Stars in a friendly match in September.

Ghana lost 3-0 in the said game with a first-half blitz from the five-time World Champions in the game played in France.

There were reports in the local media that Ghana paid Brazil and Nicaragua for the two friendly matches but the Sports Minister has in an interview set the record straight.

He says that per the documents he has seen, Ghana received $90,000 from Brazil for featuring in the friendly match.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

