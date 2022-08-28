2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was on the score sheet for Ajax as they defeated FC Utrecht 2-0 away from home

Steven Berghuis opened the scores for the Dutch champions before Brian Brobbey headed home the second goal.

Berghuis was the man of the afternoon with a goal and assist in a rare start for Ajax.

Alfred Schreuder opted for the same starting line-up on Sunday as last week against Sparta Rotterdam meaning there was no room for Kudus Mohammed.

The first opportunity for the home team was in Stadion Galgenwaard. Moussa Sylla was able to cross the ball, after which Bas Dost was able to head.

However, his attempt went well over Remko Pasveer's goal. Two minutes early for Ajax. The team from Amsterdam got a corner, which was extended by Edson Álvarez. In the end Berghuis was able to head in freely at the far post.

Just before half time, Ajax took a 0-2 lead in Utrecht. Brobbey headed in after an assist from Berghuis. In the second half, Blind had to leave the field after about ten minutes.

In the end, Mohammed Kudus, Davy Klaassen and Lisandro Mágallan also got playing minutes in Utrecht. The Ajax players were allowed to fill in for Brobbey, Bergwijn and Timber after 82 minutes.

After 95 minutes of play, Ajax won 0-2 in Utrecht. The team from Amsterdam therefore has the maximum score with twelve points after four games.