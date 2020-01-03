2 hours ago

In a few hours time Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play their match day two game in the Ghana Premier League with Legon Cities Football Club at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The porcupine warriors opened their Ghana Premier League season with a slender one nil victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Captain of the side Felix Annan says his side are ready and willing to amass all three points in their clash with Legon Cities.

Much noise has been made about Legon Cities and their surreal branding and professionalism but Felix Annan says he expects a though game but his side will carry the day.

VIDEO BELOW: