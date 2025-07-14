7 hours ago

There was chaos and panic in Nkenkasu, located in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region, following a brazen highway robbery in the early hours of Monday.

The robbery, which occurred along the Kumasi-Techiman highway, involved gunfire and brought vehicular movement to a complete standstill, leaving passengers and pedestrians stranded and terrified.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of confusion as commuters fled for safety, while others remained trapped in vehicles amid the danger.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for tighter security along the route, which has become increasingly notorious for frequent armed attacks on travelers.

The stretch, which connects the Ashanti Region to the Bono Region and further up north, has gained infamy as a high-risk zone for highway robberies, with criminal gangs regularly targeting vehicles and passengers.

It remains unclear whether anyone was attacked, robbed, or maimed.

Frustrated road users are now demanding a heightened police and military presence to ensure their safety, stressing that the rising wave of insecurity is crippling transportation and trade along one of Ghana’s key transport corridors.

Authorities are yet to confirm any arrests or casualties as investigations into the incident continue.

VIDEO BELOW: