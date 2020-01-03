2 hours ago

Nouveau rich Legon Cities Football Club will take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first home game of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League Season.

Coach of Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu says that his team is ready to play against Legon Cities Fc despite knowing little about the rechristened side but he is away it is a young team with a lot of runners.

The former Wa All Stars coach says that they have corrected mistake identified in their one nil victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders with a lot of emphasis on defensive work.

He assured the fans that Kotoko will try and control the game and prove their mettle.

Kotoko won their first game against Techiman Eleven Wonders by a lone goal while Legon Cities Fc drew 2-2 with Liberty Professionals.

Coach Maxwell Konadu chats with Kotoko's in house media about the Legon Cities match.

VIDEO BELOW: