Former Black Stars midfielder, Derrick Boateng, has indirectly pointed fingers at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), suggesting that they meddle in player selections for the national teams, which has adversely affected their performances.

Boateng expressed his disappointment with the state of Ghanaian football following the Black Meteors' elimination from the 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco after a 1-1 draw with Guinea.

He specifically directed his frustration towards the GFA, claiming that their involvement in player selections has led to the struggles faced by the national teams during the current FA's tenure.

During an interview on Joy FM, Boateng, who represented various underage teams before earning a call-up to the Black Stars, held the GFA responsible for C.K Akonnor's departure as the Black Stars coach, citing interference as the cause.

He stated, "The FA owns a lot of players in the national teams, and that's why we don't perform. When CK [Akonnor] was there, the FA was telling him which players to call up, and when things didn't go well, they ousted him."

Since Kurt Okraku assumed the presidency of the GFA in 2019, Ghana's national teams have experienced early exits from multiple competitions, including the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

As a result, frustration among football enthusiasts and supporters has been growing, highlighting the need for improvement and a more transparent approach to player selections and team management.

