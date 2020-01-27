2 hours ago

Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has delivered on his promise to reward the Kotoko players with a special package should they beat Hearts of Oak in their league clash.

Dr. Kyei rewarded each player with a cash sum of GHc2000 for beating Hearts of Oak and also announced an increment in their bonuses.

The Porcupine warriors triumphed over sworn enemies Hearts of Oak on Sunday at Accra Sports Stadium by 2-1.

Justice Blay opened the scores for the porcupine warrior with a deft header with the back of his head in the early stages of the game.

There were two further goals in the second half first with a routine short corner headed home by Joseph Esso after the initial ball had hit the post.

Very late into the game, Kotoko won a late penalty which was duly converted by Guinean import Naby Keita to give Kotoko all three points.

Speaking to the players late on Sunday night,Executive Chairman, Dr. Kyei of the club honoured his promise and outlined new juicy bonus packgaes to the team.

''Yesterday, I promised you that I would do something special. Your winning bonus was 400 but I have reviewed it to 2,000,'' Dr Kyei disclosed at the team's hotel.

''Also, your winning bonus for away and home matches was GH¢ 400 and GH¢ 300 respectively but from today, it's GH¢ 500.''

