Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe has told supporters of Scottish Premier League side Dundee United that they will see more of him.

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe made his debut for Scottish side Dundee United on Saturday, 2 April 2022 in the Scottish Premier League.

The winger was handed some 11 minutes on the pitch after joining the club in November 2021 in Dundee United's 1-1 draw against Hibernian at the Easter Road Stadium.

Anim Cudjoe was introduced into the game in the 79th minute for Mark Mcnulty and was impressive in his brief cameo.

The former Asante Kotoko youngster had 75% pass accuracy and nearly scored a late goal for his but could only find the side netting.

Speaking to the in house Dundee United TV after the game, the youngster promised the fans they will see more of him in the subsequent matches.

"I feel great, I hope next week when we play against Dundee I will do better. We thank all the supporters for coming to see us today. They were waiting for this moment and they will see me more" he said.

