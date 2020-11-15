32 minutes ago

It was goalkeeper Issah Razak who saved the day for Ebusua Dwarfs as they were heading for a 2-1 defeat on the opening day of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The home side Ebusua Dwarfs pressed on for the equalizer but they struggled to find it until the last moments of the game when they had a free kick just outside the 18 yard box.

This was after Daniel Korsah had given Dwarfs the lead before Richard Mpong and Ishmael Hammond gave the away side a 2-1 lead

Dwarfs goalkeeper Issah Razak came all the way from his post to effect the free kick in the 85th minute and he expertly bend the free kick beyond the Elmina Sharks wall into the left bottom corner to get Ebususa Dwarfs a point from the jaws of defeat.

VIDEO BELOW: