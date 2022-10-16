1 hour ago

There was pandemonium at the Accr Sports Stadium as Hearts of Oak crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup against AS Real Bamako.

Board member Vincent Sowah Odotei clashed with Hearts supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse at the VIP section as the game wore on.

It remains unclear what may have tipped off Sowah Odotei to remonstrate angrily with Herman Hesse but the pair had to be separated at some point by onlookers.

Meanwhile, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and Alhaji Braimah Moro aka Akambi were held hostage by fans of Hearts after their exit from the CAF Confederations Cup.

The two persons were targeted by fans of the club at the Accra Sports Stadium after they failed to secure qualification over AS Real Bamako on Sunday.

Police protection had to be tightened on the two officials as they were held hostage by the rampaging Hearts fans who wanted to get their pound of flesh on the two men.

The fans accused them of running the club down and engineering the sacking fan favourite Samuel Boadu just three matches into the season.

According to the fans, despite Boadu's sacking the fortunes of the club has no altered and want the two men out of their club.

Car tyres of Vincent Sowah Odotei was flattened as supporters were prevented from getting to him.

VIDEO BELOW: