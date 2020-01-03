1 hour ago

Kotoko central defender Empem Dacosta has assured the Asante Kotoko fan base that they will keep a clean sheet for their first five matches in the Ghana Premier League.

The porcupine warriors opened their Ghana Premier League campaign with a slender one nil victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Kotoko will on Friday evening face new money Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in what is expected to be a tricky duel and a more tougher encounter than their first game.

“We’ve talked to ourselves (defenders) to go five matches without conceding. It is not about frightening our opponents,” he said.

“It is a mark we’ve set for ourselves.”

Empem Dacosta joined Asante Kotoko in July last year and has been fulcrum at the back for the Porcupine Warriors.

