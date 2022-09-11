6 hours ago

Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland teenager Ernest Nuamah scored once again on Sunday as his Danish side drew 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in the Superliga clash.

The 18-year-old striker has been in great form for his side this campaign and underlined his relevance with the opener.

A well-worked goal which was started by FC Nordsjaelland from the back was crossed into the box before the Ghanaian striker tucked home for the opening goal in the 15th minute.

It appeared Nuamah's goal was enough for the Right to Dream Park side to pick maximum points but a late leveler from Evander in 11 minutes of time added on gave FC Midtjylland a share of the spoils.

Nuamah has now scored four goals in nine matches for his side this season with two assists.

VIDEO BELOW: