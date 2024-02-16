2 hours ago

Former AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has shared insights into his close bond with African players, highlighting their loyalty and impact on his successful coaching career.

The Portuguese tactician enjoyed immense success with African stars, including winning two UEFA Champions League titles with key contributions from players like Benni McCarthy and Samuel Eto'o.

During his tenure at Chelsea, Mourinho relied on the prowess of African talents such as Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, and John Mikel Obi, who played pivotal roles in the club's achievements.

Mourinho's relationship with Essien, in particular, was characterized by mutual respect and affection, with the Ghanaian midfielder affectionately referring to him as 'dad', despite their close ages.

Reflecting on his experiences, Mourinho expressed admiration for African players' loyalty and described them as being integral to his coaching success.

"I love Africans and especially their players. The African player is very loyal. Some players call me 'dad', like Michael Essien, even though they are almost my age!" he humorously remarked during an interview.

Mourinho's affinity for African footballers has earned him widespread adulation on the continent, where he is revered for providing opportunities to players from diverse backgrounds.

Acknowledging the fervent support he receives in Africa, Mourinho jokingly remarked about his inability to walk the streets without attracting attention due to his popularity among fans.

His coaching stints with iconic African talents have left an indelible mark on the continent, cementing his status as one of the most respected figures in African football circles.

VIDEO BELOW: