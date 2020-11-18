1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko new Brazilian midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama trained for the first time with his new teammates on Wednesday at the club's Adako Jachie training pitch.

The Brazilian who brought his young son to the training grounds thrilled fans with his son as he displayed his footballing skills.

Gama who signed for the club last month only arrived in Ghana on Tuesday with his family and was met on arrival by the club's CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The Brazilian midfielder dazzled fans of the club with his silky skills and is likely to make his debut in the coming days for the club.

He has signed a two year contract with the Ghana Premier Leagu giants .

VIDEO BELOW: