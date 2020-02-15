22 minutes ago

The white wedding between Kennedy Osei Asante, son of business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Tracy Akosua Gyamfuaa Ameyaw, a fashion designer was held today, Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The colourful and historic event took place at the Faith Presby Church in East Legon, Accra.

The occasion is undoubtedly one of the biggest weddings in the history of the country and most colourful in 2020.

However, the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, rode to the event on a horse.

Fadda yesterday drove a McLaren sports car valued at about $325,000 during the traditional marriage.

Clad in what seemed to be a navy attire, Fadda Dickson led the fleet of cars and other riders to the church premises for the commencement of the epic occasion.

