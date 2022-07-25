7 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was the villain for his Portuguese side Sporting CP as they lost a pre-season friendly game on Sunday.

The Spanish side took the lead in the friendly game in the 15th minute through Jesus Corona but the Portuguese giants leveled the scores in the second half through Paulinho as the game headed to a penalty shoot-out.

Fatawu Issahaku was introduced into the game with just three minutes to end the match as he was a replacement for Nuno Santos.

The Ghanaian forward missed his kick as he powerfully struck the bar with his spot-kick as his side lost 6-5 with Sevilla winning the Troféu Cinco Violinos .

VIDEO BELOW: