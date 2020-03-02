2 hours ago

FC Nordsjaelland recorded a hard fought 2-1 when against Esbjerg in the Danish Superliga encounter on Saturday and after the win the team celebrated their win with some music and dance in the dressing room.

It was a tough away fixture for the Tigers as the home side Esbjerg took the lead very early as the ninth minute through Kevin Conboy.

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus grabbed the equalizer for his side in the 19th minute of the game in what has been a very good season for him as it was his ninth goal in the Danish league this campaign.

Norsdjaelland completed the comeback through Mikkel Rygaard's 45 minute penalty kick to hand all three points to the Tigers as there were no goals in the second half of the game.

