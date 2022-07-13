3 hours ago

AS Roma and Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan was on the scoresheet for his side and also provided an assist in their 2-0 pre-season friendly win against newly promoted English Championship side Sunderland.

The first half of the Roma-Sunderland game ended 0-0 with the teams studying each other and trying to put minutes in their legs.

For the Giallorossi, in fact, it was like training, also considering the level of the opposing team.

The Black Cats, in fact, is a newly promoted team to the English second tier from the third tier.

In the first half, there were a lot of chances for Roma, with El Shaarawy looking for the net on several occasions.

The cooling break allowed the players to recover from the high temperatures but did not change the complexion of the game, with Sunderland trying to resist with elbows and interventions at the limit.

The second half began with Roma making five changes with Felix, Zaniolo, Tripi, Bove and Volpato all coming onto the field.

Felix Afena-Gyan managed to find the back of the net in the 75th minute after many had tried and failed.

After a good pass from Darboe, the Ghanaian managed to put the opposing goalkeeper under his legs, giving the Giallorossi the advantage.

After, however, it was Nicolò Zaniolo's turn to bag the ball. The number 22, thanks to the deflection of an opposing defender, found the back of the net to make it 2-0 in the first summer friendly.

ROME (3-4-2-1) : Svilar; Ibanez (44'pt Calafiori), Smalling (1'st Tripi), Kumbulla (41'st Faticanti); Karsdorp (18'st Celik), Matic (1'st Bove), Veretout (18'st Darboe), Zalewski (31'st Mancini); Perez (1'st Zaniolo), El Shaarawy (1'st Volpato), Shomurodov (1'st Felix). Available: Boer, Ivkovic. Coach: José Mourinho.

Sunderland (4-1-4-1) : Patterson; Gooch, Winchester, Batth, Cirkin (18'st Sohna), Matete, O'Nien (44'pt Neil), Diamond (31'st Pritchard), Embleton (18'st Taylor), Clarke, Dajaku (31'st Roberts ). Available: Hume, Kelly, Johnson, Ballard, Evans, Carney, Spellman, Richardson. Coach: Alex Neil.

Goals : 30'st Felix (R), 34'st Zaniolo (R).

Additional time: 2 ', 3'.

VIDEO OF AFENA-GYAN GOAL:

?s=20&t=3Bsqc1UvPHoBlK4qy9jLZQ