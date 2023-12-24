3 hours ago

In a devastating incident on Friday, the clubhouse of Ghana Women's Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, located in Techiman, was destroyed by fire.

The unfortunate event resulted in the loss of several valuable items, including laptops, passports, money, football jerseys, and boots.

The fire has also forced the postponement of Ampem Darkoa Ladies' upcoming Matchday 8 and 9 fixtures against Tamale Super Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy, along with their outstanding game against Northern Ladies.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, having recently returned from Ivory Coast where they finished fourth in the CAF Women's Champions League, now face the challenge of rebuilding and recovering from the aftermath of the fire.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its support to the club during this difficult time.

The GFA has reached out to the leadership of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and will continue to work closely with them as they navigate through the consequences of the incident.

VIDEO BELOW: