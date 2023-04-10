1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has lamented the apparent neglect and rejection of ex-footballers from the administration and running of football.

According to Appiah, football is run by footballers, and it is not about how well one can speak the English language.

The former midfielder bemoaned the sidelining of ex-footballers as he believe they are the right people to run football but they are on the periphery.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, the former captain was

"At times former players and legends do not have the chance around football, I have learned something that football is run by footballers, and it's not about the grammar or the English language you can speak

When I was in Italy, I did not understand Italian but I could hear the coach when he was interacting with us due to his understanding of the game."

"It's not about Stephen Appiah, I hope that one day some of us will lead if it's me fine if not, and if its any other ex-footballer we will support the fellow.

We have the contacts and the contacts is just there and one painful thing is that some of us are just humble but when you know your value you just don't go to anyone.

We've all done our part as there was a time I was paying winning bonus and paying for plane tickets from my own pocket"

Appiah captained the Black Stars to reach its first-ever World Cup appearance in Brazil in 2006 and went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

