2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Zakaria Mugeese is the toast of the town with his brace and breathtaking goal for his Israeli side FC Ashdod against Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli topflight.

The former Dreams FC forward scored a last-gasp goal that gave his Ashdod side all three points in a game that was destined for a draw.

An own goal from Gerafi gave the host the lead in the 24th minute of the game and three minutes after recess the Ghanaian forward scored his first goal.

In the 86th minute, he grabbed his brace with a peach of a goal as he weaved his way through the Hapoel defense as he beat two players and beat his marker before slotting past the hapless goalie to win the game for his side in the 86th minute.

The former Dreams FC player has now scored four goals and provided one assist in the Israeli Premier League this season.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW: