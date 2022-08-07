2 hours ago

ANDERLECHT, BELGIUM - AUGUST 07 : Amuzu Francis midfielder of Anderlecht celebrates after scoring during the Jupiler Pro League match between Rsc Anderlecht and RFC Seraing at the Lotto Park stadium on August 07, 2022 in Anderlecht, Belgium, 7/08/2022 ( Photo by Philippe Crochet / Photo News

Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu was the star of the show on Sunday, 7th August 2022, as RSC Anderlecht hosted RFC Seraing at the Lotto Park for the third day of the Jupiler Pro League.

The winger who has been linked with a move to French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice all summer scored a brace for his side in their 3-1 win over Seraing.

Anderlecht’s Francis Amuzu (4th, 15th) and Fabio Silva (30th) scored the goals before Sambou Sissoko reduced the deficit for the 'steelworkers' – Seraing's nickname – in the 56th minute.

The first goal was made in the fourth minute. Fábio Silva set up Noah Sadiki, whose cross found Francis Amuzu, who opened the scoring. Sporting dominated the game. After 15 minutes Francis Amuzudoubled the lead with a beautiful cross-shot after a great combination with Lior Refaelov. The Israeli gave a second assist to Fábio Silva, whose shot gave goalkeeper Dietsch no chance. 3-0 at the break.

With 6 points, Anderlecht joins Genk, Ostend as well as Antwerp and Oud-Heverlee Leuven, who play each other at 9pm, at the top of the table. Seraing is 18th and last with 0 points.

VIDEO BELOW: