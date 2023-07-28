1 hour ago

In a distressing incident during the Chinese Super League Week 19 match, Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong was sent off for violent conduct after enduring racist abuse from an opponent.

The incident occurred on Friday during Shenzhen FC's 3-1 defeat against Henan Jianye.

The distressing moment took place in the 34th minute of the Round 19 fixture at Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium, with Shenzhen trailing 2-1 at the time.

Acheampong was targeted with racist insults from a player on the opposing team, leading to a heated altercation on the pitch.

In response to the racial slurs directed at him, the 29-year-old winger retaliated by striking the player involved. Consequently, Acheampong was shown a straight red card and was sent off from the match.

Notably, Frank Acheampong had maintained an unblemished disciplinary record during his five years of playing in China before this incident occurred.

Despite Acheampong's reaction and subsequent red card, the player responsible for the alleged racial slur was not penalized for his actions during the match.

The match ended with Shenzhen FC losing 3-1, but attention was firmly fixed on the controversial incident involving their star winger, raising serious concerns about racism in football.

VIDEO BELOW: