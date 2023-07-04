3 hours ago

Frank Acheampong made a triumphant return from injury, showcasing his undeniable talent on the field as he scored a goal in Shenzhen's 3-1 defeat to Wuhan Three Towns.

The former Anderlecht winger had been sidelined for two weeks due to injury but was determined to make an impact in his comeback game.

He started the match against Wuhan Three Towns and put on an impressive performance before being substituted after 62 minutes, making way for Shuai Pei.

Before the game, the head-to-head record between the teams favored Wuhan Three Towns with two wins, while Shenzhen FC had no wins, and there were no draws and it happened as it always does.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Wuhan Three Towns enjoyed a lot of possession and put up a strong fight against Shenzhen FC.

However, it was Acheampong who opened the scoring for Shenzhen in the 26th minute with a well-placed header from very close range to the center of the goal.

In the 36th minute, compatriot Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored the first of his hattrick with the equalizer for Wuhan Three Towns with a left-footed shot from outside the box, finding the bottom left corner of the net.

Xie Pengfei provided the assist for Yakubu's goal.

The game remained tense, and in the 61st minute, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu struck again, scoring his second goal from close range, this time assisted by Yan Dinghao's headed pass.

The final blow came from Yakubu once more in the 63rd minute, receiving a pass from Nicolae Stanciu and converting it into the third goal for Wuhan Three Towns.

Despite Frank Acheampong's impressive goal and spirited performance, Wuhan Three Towns emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

Nevertheless, Acheampong's return to the field was a positive sign for Shenzhen FC, and his undeniable talent will undoubtedly be a valuable asset for the team moving forward.

