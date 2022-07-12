3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian actor cum musician, Frank Naro has revealed his reasons of quitting the movie industry to join the music industry.

According to the young actor, he was attacked severally both spiritually and physically.

"I was attacked spiritually and physically in the movie industry that was why is stopped." He revealed on Oyerepa TV.

He acknowledged the fact that movie has helped him a lot.

"Movie has done a lot for me. I always appreciate that fact".

He revealed that many people are advising him to enter into movie again but he has rejected it due to what he went through.

“I have been advised by my mother and other people to go back to acting but I have decided not to take the advice because I went through. I went through hell in the movie industry”. He said.

