Barcelona winger Memphis Depay was in Ghana for vacation with his Dutch national teammate Qunicy Promes during the off-season.

Ghanaian businessman and self-acclaimed billionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar hosted the player to some exquisite parties among others.

The businessman has released videos of him treating Memphis Depay and his friend Quincy Promes to some good time whiles in Ghana.

He paid courtesy calls on the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

The Barca winger who is a regular visitor to Ghana also commissioned a washroom for his friends at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

The former Manchester United star was born to Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and a Dutch mother, Cora Schensema, in the small village of Moordrecht in Holland.

