49 minutes ago

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Benson Nana Oduro, widely known as Funny Face, has been in a car accident at Kakraba Junction in Kasoa on Sunday night.

While the actor himself escaped injury, reports indicate that three pedestrians and two motorbikes were struck by his vehicle.

Two of the victims according to eyewitnesses are dead while those who survived are seriously injured.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, but eyewitnesses suggest that drunk driving has caused the accident on the part of the comedian.

Allegedly, Funny Face collided with a mother and her two children, as well as two motorbikes.

One eyewitness, speaking to Accra-based UTV, recounted the tragic event, describing how they witnessed the aftermath of the accident involving Funny Face.

"I came to park a car, and as soon as I got out of the car, I realized a car had knocked down someone, so I went in to check and it was Funny Face."

The comic actor has been involved in countless scandals but this appears to be the most fatal of them all.