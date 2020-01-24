2 hours ago

Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has described as unserious a suit brought against him by a former lover.

According to him, “this is a pure case of a relationship gone bad and somebody has gone to sit down think, ‘let me come back (and) disgrace him’.”

Funny Face was sued by Mary Ama Boansi, an ex-lover based in the US, to the tune of $53,105.53.

“Plaintiff avers that as their love affair grew stronger, the Defendant proposed to marry her; a proposal she gladly accepted. Plaintiff avers that due to the Defendant’s proposal and promise to marry her, she took more than usual interest in the affairs of the Defendant,” the writ read.

Some of the financial needs of the defendant, as outlined by the plaintiff, included $10,805.51 for the production of his hit series ‘Cow and Chicken’, $5000 for Funny Face’s health, $4000 for the purchase of a vehicle engine and repair of his Range Rover, $3000 for a phone, gift items on her return to Ghana among others.

But in a video making rounds on social media, Funny Face is heard telling his fans to relax and not “panic”.

According to him, its obvious Mary Ama Boansi was suing him because of recent elevation in his career.

“Funny fans relax...I am called Kasoa Van Damme, e go over you,” he stated.

The comedian, however, added that his lawyers are working on the case.

