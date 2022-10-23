2 hours ago

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku has called on the National U23 team, Black Meteors, to put in their best efforts to overcome all opponents in their quest to qualify to the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF U23 Championship which will be staged in Morocco.

The GFA President was at the Kotoka International Aiport, Accra before the team's trip to Mozambique where they will come up against their Mozambican counterparts for the first leg tie of their qualification matches.

In his interaction with the players and technical team, the GFA President urged the players to exhibit the good football that Ghana is known for and believe that they are the best.

The GFA President also assured the team of the nation's support and further asked the players to record their names in the nation's history as the group that ended Ghana's long absence from the Olympic Games.

Black Meteors Captain Afriyie Barnieh assured the GFA boss of the player's commitment and desire to go all out and make Ghana proud.

