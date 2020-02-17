10 minutes ago

Construction work has started at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the proposed host venue for Ghana's 63rd Independence day anniversary celebration.

The Baba Yara Stadium also serve as the home grounds of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and King Faisal football club as both teams will find another grounds for their home games.

The renovation project will see the stadium’s damaged seats replaced, reconstructing of the Tartan Track, regrass the pitch and other works to give the facility the needed facelift.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the ongoing renovation works has been given to Coupbay Ghana Limited who renovated the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2018 AWCON to be staged successfully in Accra. will complete the stadium in October this year.

"I want to assure Ghanaians that the renovation of Baba Yara Stadium will be completed by October this year and

am very excited with the work of the contractor who renovated the Accra sports stadium, that's why we gave him the contract of the Baba Yara Stadium."

https://youtu.be/Djagf9Pzhmg