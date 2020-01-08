3 hours ago

Many a time, Ghanaian musicians compline about the failure of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) to pay them the royalties owed them.

While many of them have always decided to only talk about the unfortunate happening, one musician who has been identified as Ama Rasta has taken action against the organization.

In a video zionfelix.net has sighted, Ama Rasta decided to go the Ogidi Brown way as she stormed the GHAMRO office with eggs and a bottle of Kasapreko dry gin to curse them for failing to pay her royalties.

She is heard saying that she is broke and someone even paid for her transportation fare to the office, therefore, if GHAMRO does not pay her the royalties due her, then she imposing the spiritual curse on the organization.

Ama Rasta also in the video detailed that she always gets her money every year but this year she was been told there is no money to give her.