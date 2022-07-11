3 hours ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was on Monday morning spotted driving into Arsenal's Colney training center.

There were reports in England that a 29-year-old player who plays for a North London club has been arrested by the UK Police for rape allegations by two women.

No name was given but rumours are that the said player is Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and there was credence to that issue as he was not part of Arsenal's team that traveled to Germany for a pre-season training tour and played against Nurenburg last Friday.

Partey has fully recovered from the injury that kept him out of action for the tail end of last season and played in Arsenal's first pre-season friendly which was a behind the scene friendly match against Ipswich Town.

His absence from the Germany trip raised suspicions that it was true with persons close to the Partey family confirming the unfortunate news claiming that he is a victim of a setup from his Moroccan girlfriend Sarah Bella after he refused to marry her.

The player has allegedly been the subject of a rape allegation by two women and has been granted Police inquiry bail till August as investigations continue.

