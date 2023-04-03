22 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea staged a late comeback but it wasn’t enough to give them a point as Accra Great Olympics held on to win 2-1 at the Accra Sports stadium.

Yusif Razak scored in either half to give Great Olympics a 2-0 lead but Chelsea refused to give up as Isaac Kwakye Osei reduced the deficit in added time to put pressure on the Dade Boys.

Razak netted from the spot in the 41st minute and added the second goal two minutes after the break to give Olympics a breather until Kwakye Osei’s late onslaught.

