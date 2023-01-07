46 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak left it very late at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday afternoon before snatching all three points in an entertaining 3-2 win against gritty Tamale City in the match-week eleven clash.

Caleb Amankwaah was the hero for the phobians as he hit home a late strike to give his side the win and move them to second on the league log.

Accra Hearts of Oak started the game on the front foot causing a lot of problems for the backline of the visitors but could not find a breakthrough.

Ibrahim Salifu came very close after reacting fastest to a rebound but could only hit the foot of the post with his strike.

The persistence of Hearts of Oak paid off as Salifu Ibrahim converted from the spot in the 33rd minute to give Hearts the lead.

Two minutes later, the away side pulled parity after Mohammed Yahaya was fouled in the box by Robert Addo Sowah.

Isaac Mensah converted from the spot to level the scores and make it 1-1 before Sampson Eduku grabbed the lead for the first time for Tamale City with a header from an Isaac Mensah cross in the 40th minute.

Tamale City went into the break with a 2-1 lead but Hearts quickly overturned the scoreline after recess as Benjamin Yorke leveled the scores for the host to make it 2-2.

Late into the game, Caleb Amankwaah gave Hearts the lead for the first time with an 86th-minute strike.

Hearts of Oak will play King Faisal in Kumasi in their next game while Tamale City host last season's champions Asante Kotoko on match-day 12 in Tamale.

