4 hours ago

A video of galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang arriving at the Accra Circuit Court for her trial.

She arrived in a purple t-shirt with a pair of jeans and her hands covering her face.

She was escorted by another Chinese man.

Ms. Huang is facing two charges of mining without licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

This follows her rearrest in the Ashanti Region.

She was subsequently arraigned and appeared in court on September 5, 2022.

She is expected to stand trial with three other accomplices – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

Watch how Aisha Huang arrived in court: