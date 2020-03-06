2 hours ago

‘Omanpanyin Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’ that is what he will be called by the typical Asante indigene.

His presence was undoubtedly felt to the very core of the capital, particularly Ghana’s biggest stadium when he stepped, together with his entourage, onto the premises of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Friday morning.

Preceded by police motorcades, with its riders skilfully paving way for him, he made a majestic entrance, accompanied by a herd of horses, magnificently decorated and being ridden by personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The President, in his black V8, got the crowd frenzy when he did his usual drive around the stadium, to acknowledge participants of the 6th March, before getting down to recite the national anthem and move for the start of the event.

With flags in their hands, the crowd waved enthusiastically and as though a signal had been given for a choir performance, the entire crowd screamed in unison, to welcome the man in charge; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ghana is 63 today and as part of efforts to mark the event, the annual march pass was held in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The Baba Yara stadium where the program was hosted saw several persons thronging to be part of history-making as it was the first time the region was hosting the event.

Dignitaries including Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former President, John Agyekum Kufour, and others were also present at the event.

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Consolidating our gains'.

Source: Ghanaweb.com