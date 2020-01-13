1 hour ago

Member of Parliament of Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is of the view that Albert Kan Dapaah should not be crucified over the amorous video with a lady identified as Chantelle Kujawu but is wondering how the National Security minister could fall for a lady with long and scary finger nails.

The legislator making a submission on Oman FM indicated that he is “not clean”, neither is any man, hence will be unfair and hypocritical to castigate his fellow man for engaging in such an act.

“Let the clean cast the stone,” he said but hilariously questioned why Mr. Kan Dapaah could not fall for something better.

“I looked at the lady’s finger nails and wondered ‘what could National Security minister be doing with such finger nails?’”

Like Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George and satirist Kwame A Plus, Mr. Agyapong suggested that the incident was orchestrated by persons within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for reasons best known to them.

He cautioned ladies not to allow themselves to be used as instruments for destruction as no amount of money is worth the risk.

“Her pictures are out; it’s possible she will never get a man to marry her. She thinks she’s nailed Kan. How much were you paid if you were contracted to set him up?” he asked.

On Sunday, a video of Kan Dapaah sweet-talking a woman who by the look of things is not his wife, went viral.

The footage, which is a video call recorded by the lady, details a lovestruck Kan Dapaah who helplessly takes orders from the lady whose face is not captured in the conversation.

The 66-year-old National Security boss who appeared to be in Europe on assignment was clad in dark-blue dotted pyjamas which he flaunted upon request by the unidentified lady.

“…I want to see your pyjamas. I want to see the front, the back, like the way you did it yesterday… Turn around and let me see it, is it trouser or shorts… raise your leg…” to which the minister obeys without complaint.

Kan Dapaah who seemed oblivious of the recording threw all caution to the wind requested for a hug from her, adding that a hug from her would ‘immediately put him to sleep’.

Further showing his romantic side, the minister informed her that he was going to take his bath and that they would do that together.

When asked whether he misses her, an enthusiastic minister quickly responded, “Of course, of course!” The conversation ends with Kan Dapaah professing his love for his 'bae'.

Ghanaweb