1 hour ago

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning alongside her daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant with three others.

A viral video has emerged which capture how the helicopter crashed and landed in the valley.

The helicopter caught fire in the air with its engine sputtering before it went down deep into the valley.

Flames and smoke covered much of the scene from the wreck and eyewitnesses could be heard screaming.

Video source: TMZ