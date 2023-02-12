4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been reflecting on his side's latest defeat in the English Premier League against Wolves on Saturday.

The winger was a bunch of nerves for the opposing side for much of the game as he nonchalantly waved his way through the Wolves backline.

“It’s a good start, but I could’ve done better with the finishing as well. I put myself in so many situations where I should have at least hit the target, maybe a rebound or something.”

“There’s room for improvement. I think I did decent but that’s not my best game. I hope to bring more to the team and cause more problems for the opponents.”

The twinkle-toed winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side suffered their fifths consecutive defeat in the league this campaign.

Southampton took the lead in the game through new recruit Carlos Alcaraz in the 24th minute but shortly after, Wolves were reduced to ten men when former saint Mario Lemina was shown a bizarre two yellow cards in quick succession the first for a foul and second for aggressively approaching the referee.

The Ghanaian winger completed eight dribbles in the entire game the most by any player in the English top-flight this season.

Wolves drew level in the 72nd as Jan Bednarek put through his own net before Joao Gomez netted the winner for ten-man Wolves with a nice shot from outside the area to make it 2-1.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had 60 touches, and six shots and perhaps should have scored when he was one on one with the goalkeeper but fluffed his lines.

VIDEO BELOW: