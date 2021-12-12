4 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey says that he fights for his country and let down his people with the defeat to Vasyl Lomachenko.

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey was handed a rude awakening by Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko at the Maddison Square Gardens on Saturday night.

Lomachenko, who dropped Commey in the seventh round and nearly stopped him, won by scores of 119-108 twice and 117-110, much to the delight of the pro-Lomachenko announced crowd of 8,555. The Ring had Lomachenko winning 120-107.

Speaking after the defeat the disappointed Ghanaian said he let down the people of Ghana with the harrowing defeat.

“I fight for my country, I fight for my people. I let them down but I believe I’m gonna come back stronger.”- Richard Commey after the defeat against Vasyl Lomachenko

Three-division champion and two-time Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko lost his unified titles to Teofimo Lopez by decision in October 2020 but fought with a torn right shoulder that was operated on after the fight.

Unable to secure an immediate rematch, Lomachenko returned in June and showed he was still a force to be reckoned with in a one-sided ninth-round stoppage of Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani. He put on a similarly outstanding performance against the tough-as-nails Commey other than getting a stoppage.

VIDEO BELOW:

