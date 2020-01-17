1 hour ago

After years of an unsuccessful relationship with Nana Aba Anamoah, Osebo has made known his plans before they went on their separate ways.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the Ex-boyfriend of Nana Aba Anamoah revealed that it was not part of his plans to marry the outspoken media personality.

Osebo, who has one child with the GHOne TV presenter said his love for her was deep.

He admitted how happy he was after Nana Aba got pregnant.

Osebo explained he was not married at the time she got pregnant so there was nothing to worry about.

Taking a compliment from the interviewer about how handsome his son is, Osebo retorted the boy is handsome like him [his father].

Watch the full interview below.

Zionfelix