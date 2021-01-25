3 hours ago

Actress and socialite, Efia Odo in an interview with Sammy Kay, on the Go online show has disclosed that she has now come of age and that going forward, any media outlet that wants to interview her would have to pay her some amount of money before she grants them the interview.

Efia Odo argued that seeking information comes with a cost hence the need for radio stations, TV stations and bloggers to realise that.

She added that her interview will be a form of content to these media outlets therefore money will have to be paid to her before she gives out information.

She categorically stated that henceforth she will charge before she will grant any interview.