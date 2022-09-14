1 hour ago

It is everybody’s dream to have a good job, make money, and have a good life for himself and family.

In most cases, people who work even under the minimum wage are not satisfied with what they earn, so their self-actualization is not realized.

However, one of Ghana’s finest and most popular radio presenter Frankie Taylor has said he was able to work on radio for fourteen years without a salary.

A fellow broadcaster has said that he is shocked by Frank Tailor’s experience.

After he made this pronouncement in an interview with MAK TV, most people were asking how he made it through; how did he manage to feed himself and the family; and all that.

But the Kumasi-based Fox FM broadcaster said he was able to do it because he gets fulfilled with the job he does and not necessarily what he earns as a presenter.

According to him, broadcasting is his passion. "I did it from my heart, because my job is a calling," he said. Watch full video below