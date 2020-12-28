2 hours ago

Hajia Bintu rose to fame and prominence with her voluptuous back side that has caused a stir on popular social media app TikTok with her twerking videos.

Overnight the hitherto unknown social media user is now a star in her own right and is now enjoying a lot of attention and publicity.

She has been pestered on social media that what will happen to her if her sizable yansh begins to fade off like every human being when one begins to grow old.

Hajia Bintu has answered that question with a video on her social media page in which she mentions the businesses she is involved in and is also studying at the Koforidua Technical University where she is studying Hospitality.

She says when he body begins to fail her she will fall on her certificate she is studying for in school.

