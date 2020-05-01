1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder,Mudasiru Salifu says he will not blink an eye in giving away his number 3 jersey at Kotoko should Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan decide to pitch camp with the reds.

The veteran Ghanaian striker has openly professed his love for the porcupine warriors and has on countless occasions said he would like to play for the Kumasi based club before hanging his boots.

This has intensified rumours of an imminent move to Kotoko for a last hurray for Gyan in the Ghana Premier League as he is now on the wrong side of 34 years.

The creative midfielder was quizzed by the club's in house media in an interview whether he will offer his jersey to Ghana's all time top scorer should he join the porcupine warriors.

Mudasiru stated that he will not think twice and will readily hand over the number three jersey to the former Sunderland ace.

“Asamoah Gyan is my senior man and so I will hand him the number-three jersey and won’t even wait for anyone to tell me to do so", the highly-rated midfielder said in an interview on the Kotoko Express App.

He continued, “He [Asamoah Gyan] is the one that all of us will be looking up to, so I will give it to him once he likes it.”

