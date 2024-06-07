4 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko player Ntow Gyan has strongly denounced the practice of age cheating in football, revealing his own experiences and the adverse effects it has had on his life.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah on Peace FM, the retired footballer opened up about the extent of age falsification he has encountered personally.

"Due to football age issues, I prefer not to mention my real age. I have reduced my actual age by 10 to 15 years. Officially, I am 50 years old, but my eldest son is 47. Just look at that; it's impossible for me to have done it. That is the age I have used officially, so it is impossible to change it," Gyan admitted.

He shared that this discrepancy has resulted in awkward situations, such as his son questioning him about the implausible notion that he fathered him at the age of three. This example highlights the absurdity and personal complications arising from age cheating.

Age cheating remains a significant issue in African football, prompting football governing bodies at both continental and global levels to take punitive actions against teams and players involved in such practices.

