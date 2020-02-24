1 hour ago

Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has stated that getting a man who could match her sexual ability was a consideration she made before getting married.

According to her, people assume that per the fact that she is beautiful and a “hard woman,” she’d be very good in bed, but that is not the case.

In an interview with Arnold on Vibes in 5, the popular “By the fire side” host stated that she married an “average” man who could match up to her in bed and not expect anything over the top.

“I’m not sexually good in bed so I considered that. The man I married was average. I wasn’t good at all. If you look at me and you look at how beautiful I’m and the hard woman I was you’ll be mistaken if you go in and take viagra and other enhancers you’ll be sorry, you’ll be disappointed,” she said.

