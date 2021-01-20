1 hour ago

You may see her very bubbly and full of smiles, and hearty on TV but deep inside the renowned TV show host is suffering.

Popular TV show host Cynthia Tima Yeboah aka Tima Kumkum has made a startling revelation about her personal life.

The multimedia worker has gained popularity by moderating the discussions that goes on after the showing of these Asian telenovelas translated into twi that has gained a lot of tractions and prominence in most local Ghanaian homes.

Tima Kumkum is a name she gleaned from hosting the popular Kumkum Bhagya telenovela, a programme which was widely viewed in most Ghanaian homes especially females key patrons.

Apparently the mother of two, needs a man she can call her own and share her troubles, happiness with something she disclosed to Delay in an interview which is yet to be aired.

VIDEO BELOW: