17 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim has officially said his goodbyes to his former teammates and club officials at Kotoko as he embarks on a move to Sudan.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko this week announced the permanent departure of the rampaging left-back Ibrahim Imoro.

He joins Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman for a reported transfer fee of $410,000.

The left-back has agreed on terms with Al Hilal Omdurman and will cash out $10,000 per month whiles there.

Ibrahim Imoro played 28 matches for Kotoko scoring two goals and providing 8 assists as he helped the porcupine warriors win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.

He is part of the Black Galaxies team that defeated Benin in the preliminary stage and is expected to feature against Nigeria in the final qualifying match.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has decimated the squad that won the league title for them last season as most key players have been sold.

He joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Karela United in 2019 and helped the club win the league title last season.